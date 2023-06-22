New co-working space opens in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new creative co-working space had its grand opening in Downtown Duluth this week.

Duluth Creative Co., located at 317 W Superior St, welcomed Northland creators to work on their projects and more in the two-floor space.

The space features several lounge spaces, multiple workstations and a creative studio for photographers and filmmakers.

“Duluth Creative Co. is a shared photography studio and co-working space designed under our three pillars, which is co-working creativity and community,” Asher Carlson, the owner of the company, said.

Carlson said, as a photographer, he noticed Duluth lacked a space for creators to collaborate and work independently outside of a normal coffee shop.

“Instead of just sitting back and complaining about it not existing, I was like, let’s just take the action to make that happen,” he said. “So I started breathing that idea out into the world waiting for it to hit the right ears and it hit the right ears.”

Those ears belong to Mariah McKechnie, who owns the building where the Creative Co. now lives.

“She was like, ‘Hey, I’m buying the building and your idea sounds perfect to be in it, you should be one of our first tenants,’” Carlson said. “And then we collaborated on making this happen.”

Since originally opening in March of this year, they’ve welcomed in over a dozen members.

“Our total membership base, including all of our tiers and custom plans is about 15 to 20 members,” Carlson said.

Members can pay between $150 and $300 for a monthly membership that gives them access to working spaces and even learning opportunities.

“I’m not some big corporate, you know, out-of-towner that’s like plopping down a business that doesn’t really care about it, but truly just wanting to custom make this an asset for people and not a liability,” Carlson said.

Carlson has been busy getting all the pieces ready for the space, but he has a vision beyond just the its current walls.

“I plan to host more educational events, simply like how to master your camera’s manual settings, or even things like how to become a wedding photographer,” he said. “Or things like how to blow up your business in any industry.”

For more information about the Duluth Creative Co. and their membership plans, you can visit their website here.

Carlson said memberships are flexible and they can work with you to find what works best.

