Huskies split double-header versus Rochester

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, the Rochester Honkers traveled back to Duluth to face the Huskies who they split a series with in Duluth just a week ago.

In game one, the Huskies went down 5-0 early, but Calyn Halvorson starts the second inning with a triple before Caleb Corbin would bring him in with an RBI single, and the Huskies would go on to score one more in the inning, 5-2 for Rochester after two innings.

Honkers would go scoreless in the top of the third, but the Huskies found a way to get Corbin up to bat with Halvorson on base, and Corbin would hit a RBI double to center and the Huskies would add another before the Honkers would pull away.

Rochester would go back to their scoring ways for the next two innings, scoring one run in the fourth and two in the fifth, while only allowing one run by the Huskies in both innings.

Both teams would fail to score any runs in the final four innings and the Honkers go on to win 8-5.

The only thing similar about the doubleheader games was the location and the teams, neither team was able to score in the first seven innings of the second game.

The first run would come in the top of the eighth inning as the Honkers chose to use a pinch hitter, and Nico Regino made sure it counted as he stepped up to the plate and hit a home run to give Rochester the first lead of the game at 1-0.

Huskies would respond in the bottom of the inning after their first three batters of the inning were walked onto the bases.

With the bases loaded Kasen Wells would hit a triple into left field and all three runners came into score making it 3-1 going into the ninth inning.

Duluth wouldn’t need the bottom of the ninth as the Honkers went scoreless in the top of the inning.

The Huskies move to 13-9 on the season and are one game behind the leading Thunder Bay Bordercats in the Great Plains East division.

Tomorrow the Huskies will start a new home series versus the Waterloo Bucks with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

