Family escapes with pets from Duluth house fire

One Adult, One child and two pets escape house fire.
One Adult, One child and two pets escape house fire.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A family is safe but without a home after a fire Wednesday evening in Duluth’s Cody neighborhood.

Fire broke out at a home on Elinor Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the adult and child were able to escape along with their pet cat.

Firefighters rescued a pet python.

While flames didn’t spread beyond the part of the house where the fire started, the fire caused enough damage to displace the family.

The American Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay for now.

Officials tell us no one was hurt, and credits smoke alarms alerting the adult and child inside.

“This family was alerted to the fire in the home by the alarm in their working smoke detector, and we can’t reiterate enough how important a smoke detector is in keeping your families and property safe,” said DFD Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards. “These residents were able to act quickly and call 911 and get themselves and their cat out safely and soundly thanks, in part, to their smoke detector.”

The fire caused $25,000 in damage, primarily due to smoke.

The fire is under investigation.

