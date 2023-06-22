Duluth Searches for New Leader to Help with Economic Strategic Vision

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced the city’s search for a new Director of Planning and Economic Development during a public address about the city’s economic future.

The announcement Wednesday comes after the sudden passing of late Director Chris Fleege who died earlier this month. The goal is to find someone who will develop a bold strategic vision that meets the needs of all stakeholders.

Larson also shared the results of a recent economic study, conducted by Baker Tilly, about the future of Duluth. She says the recent survey of about 200 people revealed that the city lacks clarity and communication when it comes to sharing the city’s economic plan.

“My best hope is we come in with a stronger vision, is we come in with a strong direction, we come in with greater communication tools, greater education, and outreach in the community, I think our role gets more closely and evenly defined,” said Larson.

The mayor says the city is in the middle of several projects including hundreds of units of housing on First Street to working with Essentia on developing mini parcels of land to the industrial corridor.

As for the Director of Planning and Economic Development position, the job posting will remain open until July 16. The city will begin its process of reviewing candidates once that window closes.

To see the results of the survey, click here.

