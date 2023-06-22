Duluth drug bust ends with toddler in child protective services

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Several people were arrested Wednesday after a drug bust where a toddler was found sleeping near a loaded gun.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force followed up on information from the DPD, where they then executed a search warrant in the 700 block of North 20th Avenue East in the Chester Park neighborhood in Duluth.

During the search, authorities found about 1,355 M30 synthetic fentanyl pills, two handguns, a handgun drum magazine, a large quantity of ammunition, and more than $18,000 in drug proceeds.

Police also say a child was found sleeping within a few feet of a loaded handgun and numerous M30 pills.

According to authorities, the St. Louis County Initial Intervention team was called to help place the toddler at a safe location.

During the investigation, the task force also gained information about a storage facility in Duluth.

After executing another search warrant, officers found an additional 3,161 M30 (synthetic) fentanyl pills.

Those arrested were taken to the St. Louis County Jail on first-degree sale of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

Police did not immediately say how many people were arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

