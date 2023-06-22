Duluth church installs rebate-eligible solar panels

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the summer solstice falling on Wednesday, one non-profit is taking advantage of all the sunshine by recognizing the solar panels they just had installed.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth was found eligible for brand-new solar panel rebates as a part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Through the act, the congregation was able to install a 34.4-kilowatt solar array on the roof of their sanctuary.

This is the first such project in the Twin Ports Area, but the City of Duluth’s sustainability officer is hoping for more to come.

”If the city were to install solar, just like the church did, that we’re celebrating today, we could get up to 30% off, or 40% if we have American-made products,” said Mindy Granley who added, ”There’s other adders for being an environmental justice community or energy community too.”

According to Granley, an organization could receive between 60% and 70% off a given solar project if it meets the right criteria.

