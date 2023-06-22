City by City: Spooner, Bayfield, Iron Range

Spooner, WI- In partnership with the Red Cross, Spooner Health is hosting a blood drive at their clinic on Friday, June 23. The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are still several donation spots available.

Bayfield, WI- Local authors and poets will be joining the weekly concert lineup. Concerts by the Lake run Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer. Before the music starts, Honest Dog Books will host Author Chats in their courtyard. The additional event kickoff is titled “Solstice Lit Jam” and will feature two local poets from Madeline Island.

Iron Range- The 3rd annual Youth Mental Health Night is June 22. The free family event will be held at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. There will be dozens of wellness vendors, games, prizes and a BMX stunt show. Families will have access to local mental health resources and can ask questions on how to best support their families. A psychologist from Hibbing will hold a presentation at 5 p.m. about a life-saving technique called the Ice-Drop. Kids are also invited to bring their bikes for a free tune-up and a chance to try BMX jumps. Youth Mental Health Night runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

