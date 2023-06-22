Another warm day, plenty of rain and storm chances for the weekend

Thursday: We will start off our morning today with sunny skies and mild temperatures. In the afternoon there will be some increasing clouds to become partly sunny. There will be the opportunity for a few shower and rumbles of thunder across north central Minnesota] Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with southwest winds 5-10 MPH. A southerly breeze will keep the North Shore a tad cooler.

Friday: Friday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally after 4pm. Areas immediately around the lake could remain dry as a light lake breeze will stabilize the air around it but, inland confidence is higher. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Wind are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday is when we all have the opportunity of some showers and thunderstorms off and on all day. Highs will be in the 70s with cooler temperatures around the lake thanks to winds out of the east between 10-15 MPH. Rain will continue through much of the weekend and may end up totaling 1+” of much needed rain .

