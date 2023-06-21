Warm today, stormy weekend ahead

By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies. Tonight the skies will remain clear with light southerly winds. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s as warmer air continues to push into the Midwest.

THURSDAY: Thursday morning we will start with sunny skies and mild temperatures. In the afternoon there will be some increasing clouds to become partly sunny. Central Minnesota will also have a 40% chance of some scattered showers and isolated thunder. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday
Thursday(KBJR WX)
Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 4pm. Areas immediately around the lake could remain dry as a light lake breeze will stabilize the boundary layer. But inland confidence is higher. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s with light winds.

Friday
Friday(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms off and on all day. Highs will be in the 70′s with cooler temperatures around the lake as winds become east. Rain will continue into Sunday as well! Totals through the weekend will be between 0.5-2.5″ of much-needed rain.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

