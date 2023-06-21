Super One shoppers donate $32k to ALS research

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A big donation from the Northland’s Super One shoppers will help fight a deadly disease.

On Tuesday, the grocery store chain presented a check for $32,540.16 to Never Surrender, a non-profit organization that fundraises for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research and care.

The money was raised by asking shoppers for donations at the checkout line.

“In the past year, Miner’s Inc integrated a new feature on our keypads where customers can make donations directly to an organization,” said Patrick Miner, President of Super One Foods. ”The results have been unbelievable, and we are so glad we can help connect our customers to local charities which results in a meaningful impact for our communities.”

This donation coincides with June’s Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament, which raised a record $284,000. These donations are quite large but Susie Marchand of Miners Inc. realizes it is because of everyone’s choice to donate.

“When you make small donations it can add up to be a really big impact and we are really honored to help support Never Surrender and all they do in the community to support those fighting ALS,” said Marchand.

The donations help ALS organizations that provide services such as paying for respite care for full-time family caregivers, loaning durable medical equipment, providing funding for ALS clinics, and funding research to find a cause and cure for ALS.

