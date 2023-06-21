Sunny and dry with some air quality concerns for now, rain on the way

Today: For our Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures once again with highs will be in the 80s and some lower 90s. Winds out of southeast between 5-10 MPH mean we will be a tad cooler by the lake with those right along the lake topping out in the 70s.

Thursday: Thursday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds though the afternoon. Some in northern Minnesota especially Koochiching, Itasca and northern portions of St. Louis counties could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with southwest winds 5-10 MPH.

Friday: A cold front will push into the region from west to east on Friday brining with it the opportunity for some scattered showers and storms. There will be a dry layer of air just above the surface, leading to some uncertainty to who will see rain and how much of it. However, rain and thunderstorms are more likely this weekend. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

