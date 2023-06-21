Mountain Iron man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVELETH, MN -- A Mountain Iron man was seriously hurt during a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 41-year-old was riding north on Hwy. 53, north of Hwy. 37, in Eveleth around 10:45 p.m.

Authorities say that’s when the rider lost control and “laid the bike down.”

He was treated for life threatening injuries. There was no immediate update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.

Authorities have not identified the rider, but according to the State Patrol, they plan to share more information at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
Duluth man charged for DWI crash on Central Entrance
police lights
4-year-old dead after Saturday ATV crash in Hibbing
Thor Alan Steenerson
Brimson man charged with 46 child pornography felonies
Air Quality Warning
Air quality concerns, much-needed rain later
First Alert Forecast
Some could inch towards 90 as warm and dry weather continues

Latest News

Dry conditions spark northern Minnesota firework restrictions
Gov. Tony Evers visits Superior Police Department
Dry conditions spark northern Minnesota firework restrictions
Gov. Tony Evers visits Superior Police Department
Governor Evers in Superior After Signing Revenue Bill Sending Money back to Small Cities