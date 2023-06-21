Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
Duluth man charged for DWI crash on Central Entrance
police lights
4-year-old dead after Saturday ATV crash in Hibbing
Thor Alan Steenerson
Brimson man charged with 46 child pornography felonies
Air Quality Warning
Air quality concerns, much-needed rain later
First Alert Forecast
Some could inch towards 90 as warm and dry weather continues

Latest News

Reporter discusses Alito private jet flight
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
Search effort grows for Titanic sub
Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased by deputies at beach after allegedly refusing to get out of dangerous water
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation