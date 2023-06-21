Littlefork manufacturing facility fire spreads to nearby forest

LITTLEFORK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A business fire has now spread and turned into a forest fire in Koochiching County.

According to Littlefork’s city clerk, the fire started around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Green Forest Wood Products, which is a manufacturing company in Littlefork just off Highway 71.

Officials said the initial fire has spread to the nearby forest.

Littlefork forest fire map (Northern News Now)

Several departments, including the Minnesota DNR, are now fighting the fire from the ground and air.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

It is not clear how severe the damage is to the building or how large the forest fire is.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

