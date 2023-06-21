Governor Evers in Superior After Signing Revenue Bill Sending Money back to Small Cities

Gov. Tony Evers visits Superior Police Department
Gov. Tony Evers visits Superior Police Department(Northern News Now)
By Laura Lee
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
SUPERIOR WI. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tony Evers was in the Northland after signing the shared revenue bill sending money back to small cities and communities.

He was joined by Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca and Superior Mayor Jim Paine Tuesday.

They visited police stations and met with community leaders to discuss the importance of the tourism industry in the Northland.

The governor says he is glad the legislature came together and signed this bipartisan bill making infrastructure in smaller communities like the Blatnik Bridge a priority this session.

“Here on a cold day, when President Biden was here, we were looking at the bridge from underneath and it was clear, that it needed, obviously neither of us are engineers, but we can certainly tell that it needed work and we’re behind this,” said Evers.

The bill also provides money for K-12 public schools and private schools that accept voucher students.

