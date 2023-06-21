Duluth School board approves name change of Public School Stadium

Hunters Football
Hunters Football(KBJR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Public School Stadium outside Denfeld High School in Duluth will soon have a new name.

During a Duluth School board meeting on Tuesday, members approved to change the facility’s name to Walt Hunting Stadium - Marve Heikkinen Field.

A re-naming committee proposed the name back in March.

Walt Hunting, the namesake for the Denfeld Hunters, lead the school to five state championships and six undefeated seasons in the mid-1900s.

In Marv Heikkinen’s tenure, he tied Hunting for all-time coaching wins and lead the team to state tournament berths in the 80s.

District staff will be directed to take all necessary steps to make this change including purchasing signs for the stadium.

The name change will take effect on July 1st.

“Recognition Pillars” were also proposed when the re-naming committee suggested the new name.

These pillars would represent their school’s foundational impact on the history of the grounds.

In addition, they are planned to honor teams, athletes, and accomplishments from the many other sports of significance from Duluth Denfeld, Duluth Central, and Morgan Park high schools.

There was no word on the “Recognition Pillars” during the decision Tuesday.

