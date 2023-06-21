DPD officer formerly on trial is back on the job

Tyler Leibfried
Tyler Leibfried(KBJR)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department has confirmed that an officer formerly on trial for shooting a man through a door is back on the force.

Officer Tyler Leibfried was found not guilty on charges of second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm in April of last year.

Leibfried was called to a domestic dispute in September 2020.

When he and another officer arrived on scene, they approached an apartment and heard two loud bangs on the door.

The bangs were later to be revealed to be the blunt end of an axe hitting the door, however, in the moment, Leibfried and the other officer believed they were gunshots.

In response, he fired several shots through the door, injuring the man on the other side.

The court found Leibfried acted in self-defense, believing that his life was in danger.

Northern News Now reached out to the DPD for comment and received the following statement, confirming that Leibfried is actively employed by the department:

“Tyler Leibfried is currently in an active employment status with the Duluth Police Department. The Duluth Police Department takes personnel matters seriously, we are unable to make additional comments regarding this status because of Minnesota Statute 13.43. All employees of the Duluth Police Department are trained on our policies, procedures, statutes, and case law and are held accountable to those standards.”

The DPD declined to share any other details about Leibfried’s employment.

