City by City: Grand Marais, Chisholm, Wisconsin

Grand Marais, MN- The Letteracy Deck opens this week. The Letteracy Desk is a free letter-writing park located on the southside beachfront deck of the Lake Superior Trading Post store. All supplies are free for visitors to use. Organizers are partnering with the Science Museum of Minnesota for launch week festivities. During this week’s soft launch, museum staff will be collecting water samples from Lake Superior and visitors can write reflections on the importance of protecting the Great Lake. The Letteracy Deck will be open June 21 through September 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but is closed on Thursdays. The new opportunity is part of the Blandin Foundation’s rural boost program.

Chisholm, MN- Registration is open for Camp Invention. The annual summer camp is open to kids in grades K-6. Programs are focused on science and technology and there will be an extra focus on wonder and confidence-building this year. Camp Invention will be held from July 10-14 at the Minnesota Discovery Center.

Wisconsin- June 20 is Lightning Safety Awareness Day. ReadyWisconsin is reminding residents of a few tips to keep people safe during thunderstorm season. Officials say outside is not a safe place to be. Even if the sky above is clear, lightning can travel several miles. If thunder is audible, lightning could strike. The safest place to be is inside a sturdy and enclosed building, stay away from water and never take shelter under a tree. Additionally, if someone does get struck by lightning be sure to call for help and begin CPR right away, the human body will not hold a shock.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Hayward

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.