Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
Duluth man charged for DWI crash on Central Entrance
police lights
4-year-old dead after Saturday ATV crash in Hibbing
Thor Alan Steenerson
Brimson man charged with 46 child pornography felonies
First Alert Forecast
Some could inch towards 90 as warm and dry weather continues
Air Quality Warning
Air quality concerns, much-needed rain later

Latest News

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 4
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
US approves meat grown from animal cells
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
Disgraced social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are due in a Romanian court.
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges