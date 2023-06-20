What are “Cookies” and how your stored data impacts your safety online

Cookies do not harm your device but rather remember what you do on it and websites do gather your data from them
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You’ve probably seen it before, you open a website and are asked if you want to accept or reject all cookies and you click on a button simply to make the pop-up go away, but do you know what you’re clicking on?

“Cookies are little pieces of software that websites put on your computer,” Brian Jojade, owner of HappyMac.

When you go to a website and it knows what you like already, Jajade said, that’s because of these cookies. They know things like what pages you’ve been to and what you’ve clicked on.

“Cookies are used for the website to know where you’ve been until the next time you come back to the website it can remember where you were and give you a better experience the next time you come there,” said Jojade.

Just like the cookies you eat, there are different kinds of them. ‘Session cookies’ only track while you are active on the site. They record information temporarily and delete it when you leave.

‘First-party cookies’ collect data for the website owner. They store information like items in your shopping cart, username, and passwords. There are also second-party cookies.

“There are other cookies for things like advertisers that are on your website. So even though you go to one website there may be cookies saved on your computer from other websites that you don’t recognize,” said Jojade.

Commonly known as tracking cookies, they are placed there by someone other than the website owner like advertisers.

“Part of the reason cookies have a bad rep is way back when they first came out, they were stored on your computer and there were no protections in place. So once a cookie was on your computer, any website can see any other website’s cookie which was obviously a security concern. That’s no longer the case,” said Jojade.

For those who are still skeptical, there is a way to clear your cookies. Click here to learn how on various devices and apps.

While you can never be too careful when it comes to online security, Jojade said cookies don’t harm your device since the data in them doesn’t change.

The only danger in cookies is their ability to track your browsing history, which is why if you visit a certain website, you may see an ad for that store pop up on a different website.

