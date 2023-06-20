Some could inch towards 90 as warm and dry weather continues

Tuesday: This morning will start with partly cloudy skies overhead, but the skies will clear and become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80′s in the afternoon with some possibly flirting with the 90-degree mark. Southeast winds between 10-15 MPH this will hold temperatures to the 60′s and 70′s closer to the big lake.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday we will have sunny skies and warm temperatures once again! Highs will be back in the 80s with some close to 90 once again. We will have southerly winds between 5-10 MPH. Humidity will remain fairly low, so fire danger remains high!

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: For our Thursday we add a few more clouds to the mix, but also tack on a few more degrees with highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with south winds 5-15 MPH. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week. We will be tracking chances of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday as some cooler temperatures arrive as well.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.