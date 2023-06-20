Duluth man charged for DWI crash on Central Entrance

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been charged after what police called a drunk driving crash on a busy Duluth road Thursday.

Samuel Mitchell, 62, of Duluth, was charged with several felonies, including criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm to another and driving without a license.

On Thursday, June 15 around 3:15 p.m., Duluth Police responded to a crash at 4th Avenue East and Central Entrance.

When officers arrived, they saw a Ford Fusion stalled in the left lane going down the hill with its airbags deployed and a Kia Sportage facing upwards in the same lane.

Authorities say the driver of the Fusion was unable to get out of her car and stated she was in pain.

The driver’s sister was also in the car at the time of the crash. She also stated she was in pain.

They both were transported to a local hospital.

Crash on Central Entrance on June 15 (Northern News Now)

According to court documents, the driver received injuries to her neck, leg, and face, while the passenger had injuries to her neck and hand.

Officers spoke to a witness on scene, who said he was driving behind the Sportage up Central Entrance.

The witness added the driver of the Sportage did not turn at the corner and continued straight, hitting the Fusion head-on.

He added he checked on the driver of the Sportage after the crash and could smell alcohol.

Officers then located Mitchell who was sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Samuel Nathaniel Mitchell (Northern News Now)

According to court documents, police saw an open container of alcohol on the driver’s side of the car and smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Mitchell.

Mitchell was the only person in the Sportage at the time of the crash.

Court records show he had bloodshot and glossy eyes, and his speech was slurred.

Mitchell admitted to officers that he had two cans of beer prior to driving, according to court documents.

An initial test on the scene showed Mitchell’s blood alcohol level was 0.25, more than three times the legal limit to drive.

He was then arrested and brought to Essentia Health for a blood draw.

He was charged in St. Louis County Court Friday.

He is not currently listed on the jail roster.

