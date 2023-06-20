Duluth FC rolling with 8-0 start to the season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With only one month of regular season play remaining s far the BlueGreens have been dominant this summer, going 8-0 while outscoring opponents 30-3 in those games.

Those numbers are not only good but their plus-27 goal differential is the best in the country.

Even with the outstanding season, only about 20% of Duluth knows about the BlueGreens team.

“Even having only twenty percent of the town knowing about us, it’s a great atmosphere, obviously, we’d love to grow it. What I wish everyone knew was the quality of product we put on the field every single day,” said Assistant Coach Greg Gilmore before praising the players on the team, “We have multiple guys that are going to be professionals at one point. We got guys that someday down the road people might see professionally on TV, it’s a tremendous product and a tremendous atmosphere here,”

With less than a month remaining in the regular season, Duluth only has one more home game, on July 8 they face the currently second-ranked Dakota Fusion FC in a game the BlueGreens hope to see you at.

“Games are fun, we score a lot of goals, last game we scored six. It’s a good time, bring your kids, bring the whole family, I want the fans to be packing the stands for the playoffs we have coming up after the last home game...just makes us play even harder,” said striker Tyler Limmer

