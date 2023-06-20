Carrying the torch: Two Harbors officers run for a good cause

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Sirens and jogging Lake County law enforcement officers can only mean one thing this time of year.

“We were doing the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run,” said Officer Sean Jones, with the Two Harbors Police Department.

A tradition dating back to 1981 that sparked hope in all corners of the country.

“It was a way to get law enforcement and communities together to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics in their areas,” said Officer Jones.

The trend caught fire in Two Harbors just five years ago, making its way back for another year.

“We ran down to First Avenue and down our business district, which had a lot of our donors, so they get to come out, and see us, and cheer us on,” said Officer Jones. “It’s rewarding. I think we are doing a good thing.”

But the torch wasn’t only carried Monday by Lake County Law Enforcement.

On the last stretch, Two Harbor residents Charlie Amesbury and his son Cooper, who is living with epilepsy, joined in.

“We love this,” said Amesbury. “We’ve been on the receiving end of some charity and fundraising, so we always try to give back when we can.”

The community coming together to help carry the torch, but it wasn’t just to raise money.

“It also raises awareness, that’s a big part of it too,” said Amesbury. “We are happy to help out.”

Everyone feeling a sense of pride once they hit the finish line, seeing as they raised more than $1,000.

“Two Harbors is a great community where people come together for good causes and I think this is one of them, so it’s nice to see the support,” said Officer Jones.

Just last year, Minnesota won the bid to host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

They’ll be held in the Twin Cities.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.