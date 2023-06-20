Brimson man charged with 46 child pornography felonies

BRIMSON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Brimson man has been charged after an investigation found he was in possession of child pornography.

Thor Alan Steenerson, 47, of Brimson was charged June 9 with 46 felonies for possessing child pornography after previously being convicted for it in the past.

On May 23, 2023, a special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was assigned an investigation involving the material Steenerson had.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received three separate cyber tips from Google.

Authorities say the separate tips consisted of several uploaded files.

On June 6 around 1 p.m., agents executed a search warrant of Steenerson’s residence, at which time he was present and interviewed.

Steenerson confessed to being heavily involved in acquiring and possessing child pornography and had disseminated it in the past.

Authorities said he also talked about his efforts to arrange for children to be brought to his residence to satisfy his sexual desires.

According to authorities, Steenerson said in the last couple of months, he had destroyed laptops because he sent and received child pornography and did not want to get caught.

Steenerson also wanted to stop using child pornography but has not been able to do so.

Additionally, he stated he did not have any computers at his residence but agents were able to locate a laptop in his bedroom.

The uploaded files identified in the Google cyber tips are all associated with Steenerson’s account and address.

Special agents viewed each of the 46 files downloaded by Steenerson noting that each of them depicted minors engaging in sexual behavior.

Authorities did a check of Steenerson’s criminal history which indicated he was convicted of possessing child pornography and was sentenced on January 5, 2009, in St. Louis County.

Each of Steenerson’s charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Steenerson’s first court appearance will be on Tuesday, June 27.

