Air quality concerns, much-needed rain later

Air Quality Warning
Air Quality Warning(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies. Tonight we will continue to have clear skies and light winds. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80′s and some lower 90′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Wednesday
Wednesday(KBJR WX)
Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds later in the day. Folks in North Central Minnesota will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

Thursday
Thursday(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: A cold front will push into the region from west to east on Friday. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the western half of the region. There will be a dry layer of air in place just above the surface, leading to some uncertainty to who will have the best chance of rain. However, rain and thunderstorms are more likely this weekend. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
4-year-old dead after Saturday ATV crash in Hibbing
A bad car accident involving two vehicles closed part of Central Entrance on Thursday.
Duluth man charged for DWI crash on Central Entrance
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Duluth food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital
Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Some could inch towards 90 as warm and dry weather continues
JUNE 19, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Warm and dry for much of the work week
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and warm conditions to start the week