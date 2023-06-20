Air quality concerns, much-needed rain later

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies. Tonight we will continue to have clear skies and light winds. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the 80′s and some lower 90′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds later in the day. Folks in North Central Minnesota will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with southwest winds 5-10mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will push into the region from west to east on Friday. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the western half of the region. There will be a dry layer of air in place just above the surface, leading to some uncertainty to who will have the best chance of rain. However, rain and thunderstorms are more likely this weekend. Highs will be in the 70′s and 80′s.

