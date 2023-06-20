4-year-old dead after Saturday ATV crash in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A four-year-old boy died after the ATV he was on flipped over.

According to the Hibbing Police Department, officers were dispatched to an ATV accident on Saturday, June 17.

The accident occurred in a gravel pit near the area between the Hull Rust Mine View and the Mesabi Bike Trail.

A 28-year-old man was driving the ATV with two juvenile passengers when they attempted to go over a hall and flipped over.

The man and a seven-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

However, the four-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in the hospital.

Authorities say there were no signs of impairment or foul play at the time of the incident.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing helmets.

