Warm and dry for much of the work week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies. But tonight the skies will clear up a bit to become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: We will start with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, but the skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80′s in the afternoon with southeast winds 10-15mph. This will keep temperatures by the held to the 60′s and 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have sunny skies and warm temperatures! Highs will be back in the lower 80′s with southerly winds 5-10mph. Humidity will remain low, so fire danger remains high!

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies and more heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80′s with south winds 5-15mph. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week. We will be tracking chances of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

