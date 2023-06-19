Teen arrested after shooting at a Juneteenth festival in North Carolina.

When officers arrived to the scene they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds.
By Zach Prelutsky and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A teenager was arrested after a shooting at the Juneteenth Festival in Asheville, North Carolina, WHNS reports.

Asheville Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near Court Plaza around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other remains in critical condition.

Authorities say they were able to find two suspects nearby and take them into custody before clearing one of those suspects.

A 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is facing two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers recovered a 9mm pistol and other physical evidence in the park.

The second day of the festival was supposed to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday but was canceled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Duluth food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital
Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital
Police presence in downtown Duluth ends, public no longer asked to avoid area
A plane landed on I-35 on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum
A low to our south will cause a chance for rain on Sunday before it dries up again on Monday.
Showers and storms should rumble Sunday, warm spell to follow next week

Latest News

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge...
Judge gives Enbridge 3 years to close oil pipeline on tribal land in Wisconsin
A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say