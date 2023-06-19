Sunny and warm conditions to start the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Monday: Some this morning could wake up to a few morning clouds and some spotty rain showers primarily across Northwest Wisconsin. This afternoon will give way to mostly sunny skies with a lake breeze keeps us cooler by Lake Superior. Highs reach the 60s and 70s near the lake with a few lower 80s for the inland portions of the area.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies persist with highs in the 70s and 80s. Once again we will be a tad cooler by Lake Superior thanks to a southeast wind in place between 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies overhead.

First Alert Forecast
Wednesday: Wednesday features yet more sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds are out of the southeast between 5-10 MPH. Overnight lows will be in the 50s with clear skies.

First Alert Forecast
