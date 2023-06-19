Gunflint Trail businesses will remain open to serve during Spice Lake Fire

The fire is within the Superior National Forest, between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake.
The fire is within the Superior National Forest, between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to officials from the Superior National Forest, Gunflint Trail businesses north of Grand Marais, MN will remain open during the suppression of the Spice Lake Fire.

The Spice Lake Fire was detected on June 13th between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW), located within the Gunflint Ranger District of the Superior National Forest.

Saturday investigators visited the fire area and made the initial determination that the blaze was human caused and remains under investigation.

The Gunflint Trail has variety of BWCAW outfitters, cooperators, lodges, restaurants and other amenities for visitors and the local community.

If you have current reservations for the BWCAW, please contact your guide/cooperator with any questions.

For information on the Spice Lake Fire, the current BWCAW closure area, or current fire restrictions, please visit the Superior National Forest website.

