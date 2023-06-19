Father’s Day car show raises money for Alzheimer’s

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - If the dad in your life is a car guy, a trip to Superior Sunday may have been the perfect holiday treat.

The Twin Ports Mustang and Ford Club held their annual Father’s Day All Ford Powered Car Show.

The event featured many types of cars in the Ford family.

Everything from brand new 2023 vehicles to classic model T Fords.

Many dads and their families attended the show at Belknap Plaza in Superior.

This was the 23rd year of the annual event.

In addition to entertaining families for an afternoon, the show also has a fundraising effort behind it.

“Each year we kind of take an organization and pick it. Our club members decided Alzheimer’s affects almost everyone. They either know somebody or have somebody in their family. So we’re raising funds for the Alzheimers Association,” said Judy Aunet, Secretary of the Twin Ports Mustang and Ford Club.

There was a $15 entry fee for vehicles participating in the show.

In addition to the cars, the gathering featured some kid-friendly events, and food trucks too.

Their next big show will be held in August, for more information about the club click here.

