City by City: Minnesota, Duluth, Hayward

Minnesota- The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is looking for volunteers. The DNR needs people to choose one morning between June 30 and July 10 to count the number of adult and young loons they see and share their observations with the DNR. These numbers give them the ability to detect changes in the population and anticipate any problems that could jeopardize the future of the Minnesota state bird. Counting needs to happen between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m., and survey time depends on the size of the lake. Volunteers will need to bring binoculars or a spotting scope. While most loons can be spotted from the shore, some lakes require a boat or canoe to go out on the water. Click here to sign up to volunteer and see a map of the lakes to choose from.

Duluth, MN- The City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Division invites the public to a community presentation on the planned extension of Waabizheshikana: The Marten Trail. The presentation will be held Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Park Community Center, located at 1242 88th Ave West. The presentation will include and overview of Waabizheshikana: The Marten Trail, a review of upcoming improvements, a look at new Parks and Recreation programming initiatives, and time for questions. Click here to learn about the project.

Hayward, WI- The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Jim Onarheim as the 2023 Grand Marshal for the 73rd Annual Musky Festival. The chamber said Onarheim is passionate about Hayward and promoting Sawyer County. He currently holds positions on the Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Board of Directors and the Town of Round Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Onarheim also jointly organized and started the Youth Musky Hunt on Moose Lake and is on the Board of Directors for the Youth Conservation Alliance. He has been an EMT for Sawyer County for close to 20 years, volunteers for several events, and has been a Hunter Education Instructor for 29 years for the DNR. Onarheim will be honored during the Musky Fest Grand Parade on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m.

