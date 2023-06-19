BWCA outfitters prepare campers for burn restrictions

GRAND MARAIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of Monday, fire crews have contained 80% of the Spice Lake Fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

While the 20-acre fire burning may seem far away for some, for others on Gunflint Trail, it hits close to home.

“The Gunflint Trail is open for business, and the businesses on the Gunflint Trail are open and ready to serve our customers,” Gunflint Lodge Owner John Fredrikson said.

Campers visiting the Boundary Waters may have a different experience in the BWCA this year.

“We have certainly seen fire bans before and dry periods like this. This season is probably on the high end of dry,” Fredrikson said.

After news this weekend that a campfire started the Spice Lake Fire, forest officials continue to restrict fires to organized camps and resorts while they wait for more precipitation.

“The fire restriction helps ensure that we aren’t popping fires like five a day and getting overwhelmed,” Christine Kolinski with the Spice Lake Fire Staff said.

Along with the burn restriction and partial closure of the BWCA, forest officials are also bringing in more resources. Those include more Hotshot Crews and Fire Module Crews.

“We do have a good amount of resources ready to suppress the fire, but it’s extremely dry and very unusual,” Kolinski said.

Jason Zabokrtsky with Ely Outfitters said fire restrictions are important but also impact how they prepare visitors.

“We change our packing protocols when there is a fire ban and that includes adding extra-pressurized-fuel camp stoves as well as increasing our fuel budget by 25% to make sure campers have enough fuel,” Zabokrtsy said.

Ely Outfitters has also been making food swaps, like trading fresh potatoes for instant potatoes, and changing how they supply its smore treats.

“We throw in some pudding mix and you can be creative and dip your marshmallows in the pudding with some graham crackers,” Zabokrtsy said.

Zabokrtsy said most people think of fires as negative, but he said it’s a normal sign in nature.

“It’s important that we need it for a healthy forest, and there will be fires every summer,” Zabokrtsky said.

