Tigers play the Twins leading series 2-1

The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 series lead
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run single hit by Matt Vierling during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detroit Tigers (29-40, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-35, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Twins: Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -215, Tigers +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 21-16 at home and 36-35 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Detroit is 14-22 in road games and 29-40 overall. The Tigers have a 21-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 9-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jake Rogers leads Detroit with nine home runs while slugging .438. Matt Vierling is 9-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Police presence in downtown Duluth ends, public no longer asked to avoid area
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in crash that killed 15
A low to our south will cause a chance for rain on Sunday before it dries up again on Monday.
Showers and storms should rumble Sunday, warm spell to follow next week
A plane landed on I-35 on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum
Food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Duluth food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital

Latest News

As we told you a few weeks ago, due to a rise in theft with some Hyundai and Kia models, some...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq5 SUVs
Tigers face the Twins leading series 2-0
Disaster declaration sought for 5 UP counties after flooding from spring snowmelt, rain
logo
New UAW President Shawn Fain issues strongest warning yet about strikes against 3 Detroit automakers