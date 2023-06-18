Swifties Beware: Attorney General warns of ticket scams ahead of Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Minneapolis

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium on June 23
Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium on June 23(MGN)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PAUL. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Attorney General Ellison is warning Taylor Swift fans of various ticket scams related to the artist’s “Eras” Tour, which comes to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 23 and June 24.

Reports indicate that scammers have taken advantage of Swift’s fans, also known as “Swifties,” with some losing as much as $2,500 for tickets that don’t exist or never arrive.

The Better Business Bureau has reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Swift tour.

Buying second-hand tickets online is inherently risky, and according to Attorney General Ellison, it is important to take precautions to avoid bad actors who may take advantage of fans.

“Minnesotans who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not have to endure a ‘Cruel Summer,’” said Attorney General Ellison. “If you believe you were taken advantage of, please contact my office to file a complaint.”

Attorney General Ellison suggests the following precautions for consumers purchasing tickets online: know your vendor, do your research, use credit, inspect your tickets, and shop securely.

Remember: if you’re getting a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Contact the Attorney General if you have a complaint. If you have a complaint regarding tickets you purchased online, please contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Action team at (651) 296-3353 (metro area), (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota), or by completing a Fraud Report form online.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in downtown Duluth ends, public no longer asked to avoid area
Food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Duluth food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in crash that killed 15
A low to our south will cause a chance for rain on Sunday before it dries up again on Monday.
Showers and storms should rumble Sunday, warm spell to follow next week
A plane landed on I-35 on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum

Latest News

Annual Juneteenth Jubilee celebrations kick off.
Juneteenth celebrations kick off ahead of holiday
Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital
Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital
Grandma's Marathon Volunteers hard at work Saturday morning.
It Takes a Village: Meet the volunteers behind Grandma’s Marathon
'Rock The Bayfront' keeps the party going on marathon weekend
‘Rock The Bayfront’ keeps the party going on marathon weekend