Slight chance for showers this afternoon, more sun later

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNDAY: A slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remains into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s.

mnwx
mnwx(Northern News Now)

MONDAY: Some morning clouds give way to mostly clear skies by the afternoon. A lake breeze keeps us cooler by Lake Superior. Highs reach the 60s and 70s near the lake with a few 80s inland.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies persist with highs in the 70s and 80s. lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues with highs in the 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the 50s with clear skies overnight.

A low to our south will cause a chance for rain on Sunday before it dries up again on Monday.
Showers and storms should rumble Sunday, warm spell to follow next week
A plane landed on I-35 on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum

