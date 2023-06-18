Slight chance for showers this afternoon, more sun later

SUNDAY: A slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms remains into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s.

mnwx (Northern News Now)

MONDAY: Some morning clouds give way to mostly clear skies by the afternoon. A lake breeze keeps us cooler by Lake Superior. Highs reach the 60s and 70s near the lake with a few 80s inland.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies persist with highs in the 70s and 80s. lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues with highs in the 70s and 80s. Lows will be in the 50s with clear skies overnight.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.