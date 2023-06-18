‘Rock The Bayfront’ keeps the party going on marathon weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As Grandma’s Marathon wrapped up Saturday afternoon, the after-party ramped up.

At Rock the Bayfront, local bands perform all day as part of the marathon festivities.

Several performers took to the stage at Bayfront Festival Park playing live music for an audience of runners and non-runners alike.

For some, the event was a chance to cool down after a long run.

For others, it was a chance to let loose and boogie.

“I’m from Ely, so we don’t get much music up there. So I come down here quite a bit,” said Erwin Laitala, a self-described “Boogie Cat”.

Rock the Bayfront kicked off at 8 a.m. and it’s expected to wrap up close to midnight.

