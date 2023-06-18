Juneteenth celebrations kick off ahead of holiday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --Sounds of music, sizzling grills, and chatting people outside the Central Hillside Community Center in mid-June can only mean one thing: The annual Juneteenth Jubilee.

“Juneteenth is celebrating the liberation of the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas,” said Sarah Lyons, a Juneteenth Jubilee coordinator.

Hosted by the NAACP, the event has become a fixture of Duluth’s summer calendars.

“It has only been a federal holiday for the last two years, but this celebration has been put on by the NAACP for the last 49 years in Duluth,” said Lyons.

Over the decades, the event has grown.

“It has grown every year,” said Lyons. “Every year we have more people coming out, and more vendors which is an awesome opportunity for folks to come out and support BIPOC vendors.”

The massive crowd only showed how important the cookout has become to many in the area. A reminder as to why it’s important to know and remember the history.

“It is unfortunate that sometimes we have to educate people and continue to tell them more about why it’s such an important holiday. Not just for the African American community, but for everyone,” said Susana Pelayo-Woodward, a co-chair on the Criminal Justice Committee with the NAACP.

Especially since Duluth has seen a rise in the BIPOC and indigenous communities over the years.

“You know I have been living here for more than 30 years and every year I have seen an increase of the black, indigenous, and other people of color, moving to Duluth,” said Pelayo-Woodward. “Many people want to stay here in Duluth.”

The annual Juneteenth event serves as a reminder of the contributions BIPOC, and indigenous peoples have in our community.

“But many times, we have to continue working hard to say that this is the community that we want for everyone,” said Pelayo-Woodward.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.