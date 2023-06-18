Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital

COOK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A homeowner near Cook Minnesota was sent to the hospital this weekend after getting burned in a garage fire.

According to authorities, first responders were dispatched to report of a structure fire in the 8900 block of Highway 73 just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

They were informed that a lawnmower caught fire inside the garage.

The homeowner was transported to the Cook Hospital and later Duluth for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening burns to their arms.

The Cook and Evergreen fire departments responded to the scene.

Damage to the garage is considered light and mostly smoke related.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.