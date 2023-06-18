Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital

Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital
Fire sparked by lawnmower sends one person to hospital(St. Louis County)
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A homeowner near Cook Minnesota was sent to the hospital this weekend after getting burned in a garage fire.

According to authorities, first responders were dispatched to report of a structure fire in the 8900 block of Highway 73 just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

They were informed that a lawnmower caught fire inside the garage.

The homeowner was transported to the Cook Hospital and later Duluth for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening burns to their arms.

The Cook and Evergreen fire departments responded to the scene.

Damage to the garage is considered light and mostly smoke related.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in downtown Duluth ends, public no longer asked to avoid area
Food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Duluth food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in crash that killed 15
A low to our south will cause a chance for rain on Sunday before it dries up again on Monday.
Showers and storms should rumble Sunday, warm spell to follow next week
A plane landed on I-35 on Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries in emergency plane landing on I-35 near Barnum

Latest News

Grandma's Marathon Volunteers hard at work Saturday morning.
It Takes a Village: Meet the volunteers behind Grandma’s Marathon
'Rock The Bayfront' keeps the party going on marathon weekend
‘Rock The Bayfront’ keeps the party going on marathon weekend
‘Rock The Bayfront’ keeps the party going on marathon weekend
It Takes a Village: Meet the volunteers behind Grandma’s Marathon