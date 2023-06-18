Duluth food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital

Food truck catches fire, sends one person to hospital
By Robb Coles
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a food truck caught fire in Duluth.

According to authorities, at 2:16 p.m. Saturday, Duluth Fire Department received a call of a bus fire at East 9th St and N. 6th Avenue East.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and a food truck on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the truck is a total loss.

The driver and operator of the truck spoke with paramedics, who then transported the individual to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

