Duluth FC puts up four first-half goals in 6-1 win over Minnesota TwinStars FC
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Blugreens hosted to the TwinStars and looked stay undefeated in conference play.
Duluth put up four goals in the first half and finished with a 6-1 win over the TwinStars.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.