Dance Sees No Limits: Class for visually impaired kids in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children who are blind or visually impaired live much different lives and face daily challenges from school to activities and sports. But one special dance class for those children was held in Middleton on Saturday at Vibe Dance.

Unlike a traditional dance class, “Dance Sees No Limits” uses auditory props such as hand and wrist bells and other objects you might not see in an everyday dance class.

“Dance is something that everyone can do, not just other kids,” dance instructor Clare Weigert said.

When one sense is limited, the other senses are often enhanced.

“To tap into what they do have and to use that to help them have as much fun as possible,” Weigert said.

The 21-year-old dance major at UW-Madison teaches the class. She said she has taught dancers of all abilities and disabilities before, but never a group of visually impaired dancers.

“I was trying to think about what activities and if I couldn’t see, what could I do?” she said. “I was also trying to keep a lot of the same activities so that whole dance class experience stays pretty true and genuine to both populations.”

Weigert said children with disabilities are a population that’s not often served in the arts, especially those with visual barriers.

Dr. Cat Burkat with UW-Health’s Department of Ophthalmology came up with the idea of this dance class for her patients.

“I take care of these young children and adults who we unfortunately have to take their eyes out or they have severe trauma,” she said. “A lot of these young children are born with either no eyes or very small eyes or they develop cancer at a young age. As you can imagine it’s super traumatizing not only for them but their family.”

Dr. Burkat said while these patients get the attention they need medically, she feels there is sometimes a disconnect when it comes to supporting her patients in their everyday lives. She wants these classes to be at no cost to families.

“They already have so many things they are working with and struggling and we want it to be something very accessible. Something they can come and they don’t have to worry about the cost and then just have fun as well,” she said.

While some of the children in the class are not able to physically see each other, Dr. Burkat hopes they can help each other move and understand their bodies and the space around them a little bit better. But most importantly, she wants this class to feel like a community. Not just for the children, but for their families too.

“That’s what we’re hoping this is. We want to give them the world and the sky. There is no limit to this and they can do anything they want,” Dr. Burkat said.

Saturday was the first ever Dance Sees No Limits class in Middleton but Dr. Burkat hopes they will have more classes for both children and adults with visual impairments in the future.

