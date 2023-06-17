Titanium Partners celebrate new building investment in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce joined Titanium Partners for a groundbreaking project Thursday morning.

Development is already underway at the site near West Arrowhead Road and Rice Lake Road in Duluth.

There will be two new buildings, one will be home to a financial institution, and the other a multi-tenant retail building.

Brian Forcier with Titanium Partners says the $5 million dollar project will bring both jobs and investment to the twin ports.

“Developments like this really support everything in our community, in a much-needed tax base,” said Forcier.

Future developments on the lot may include a housing component.

Titanium Partners has been working in Duluth for the past 25 years and it has not gone unnoticed.

“We are grateful for Brian’s vision, leadership, and investment in Duluth. Now is the time to invest in this community, and we appreciate all who are stepping up to help Duluth grow and thrive,” said Daniel Fanning the Vice President of the Duluth Area Chamber

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.