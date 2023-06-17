RECORD BROKEN: Maggie Montoya smokes the field by beating two-time Olympian Kara Goucher’s 2012 half marathon record

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two-time Olympian Kara Goucher told Northern News Now earlier this week that this would be the year that her 2012 half marathon record would be broken, and she was right. Boulder, Colorado native Maggie Montoya made history in the 2023 Garry Bjorklund half marathon crossing the finish line at 1:09:26.

🚨🚨🚨UNOFFICIAL NEW COURSE RECORD.



Maggie Montoya wins the Women’s Half Marathon breaks Kara Goucher’s course record by 20 seconds! pic.twitter.com/tmWhv6J0Uv — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 17, 2023

Montoya shaved 20 seconds off of Goucher’s record (1:09:46) and set a PR by shaving nearly a minute of off her previous time.

