RECORD BROKEN: Maggie Montoya smokes the field by beating two-time Olympian Kara Goucher’s 2012 half marathon record

By Alexis Bass
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two-time Olympian Kara Goucher told Northern News Now earlier this week that this would be the year that her 2012 half marathon record would be broken, and she was right. Boulder, Colorado native Maggie Montoya made history in the 2023 Garry Bjorklund half marathon crossing the finish line at 1:09:26.

Montoya shaved 20 seconds off of Goucher’s record (1:09:46) and set a PR by shaving nearly a minute of off her previous time.

