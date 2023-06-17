Rain possible Sunday then warm spell takes over

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SATURDAY: We kick off the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout Grandma’s Marathon with temperatures warming into the low 60s by the end of the race near Lake Superior. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Western portions of our region will see a slight chance for showers by the early afternoon with a stray shower possible for the Twin Ports by the later part of the day. Highs reach the 60s near Lake Superior to the low 80s inland. A slight chance for showers remains overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday may deliver much needed rain.
SUNDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for most areas with a chance for showers early to our west. The Twin Ports will see a chance for showers by the mid to late afternoon hours into the early hours of Monday morning. NW Wisconsin and MI will remain mostly dry throughout Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with some 80s in NW WI.

MONDAY: High pressure once again decreases our clouds throughout the early part of the day with mostly clear skies by the late morning hours. Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s.

The week ahead will be warm
