Minnesota native Joel Reichow reigns in first half marathon title
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 Garry Bjorklund half marathon kicked off on Saturday morning where White Bear Lake, Minnesota native Joel Reichow took the title with a finish of 1:02:30, shaving 8 seconds off of his previous PR.
This is Reichow’s first win at Grandma’s Marathon.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.