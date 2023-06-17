Minnesota native Joel Reichow reigns in first half marathon title

Grandma's Marathon Logo
Grandma's Marathon Logo(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 Garry Bjorklund half marathon kicked off on Saturday morning where White Bear Lake, Minnesota native Joel Reichow took the title with a finish of 1:02:30, shaving 8 seconds off of his previous PR.

This is Reichow’s first win at Grandma’s Marathon.

