Minnesota native Joel Reichow reigns in first half marathon title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 Garry Bjorklund half marathon kicked off on Saturday morning where White Bear Lake, Minnesota native Joel Reichow took the title with a finish of 1:02:30, shaving 8 seconds off of his previous PR.

White Bear Lake’s Joel Reichow is your Gary Bjorkund Men’s Half Marathon winner.



Hair is magnificent too pic.twitter.com/HjBaVsMttg — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 17, 2023

This is Reichow’s first win at Grandma’s Marathon.

