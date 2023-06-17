Lauren Hagans hoists 2023 Grandma’s Marathon title in race debut

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Elite strand of the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon, Arizona native Lauren Hagan earned the title after a personal best time of 2:25:55.

A NEW Champion:



Lauren Hagans is your @GrandmasMara newest Women’s Full Marathon Champion with a time of 2:25:56 pic.twitter.com/TdDtpMpKKy — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) June 17, 2023

This is Hagan’s first time running the Grandma’s Marathon.

