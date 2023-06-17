Lauren Hagans hoists 2023 Grandma’s Marathon title in race debut
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the Elite strand of the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon, Arizona native Lauren Hagan earned the title after a personal best time of 2:25:55.
This is Hagan’s first time running the Grandma’s Marathon.
