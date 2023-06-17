It Takes a Village: Meet the volunteers behind Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- After 47 years, Grandma’s Marathon has become a staple in the Northland, but that’s not just because of the runners.

Behind the finish line, year after year, hundreds of volunteers are hard at work hours before racers take off.

It was 10 years ago when Janel Ryan first put on a yellow vest.

“I know I was here the year after the bombing in Boston,” said Janel Ryan, a resident of Bayfield, Wisconsin. “It was a little crazy then.”

Despite the chaos of the following years, she continued to stand watch at the marathon, every year.

“It takes thousands of people to pull this off and I am just one of them,” said Ryan. “I am happy to be here, I am happy to do it.”

And that happiness was clear on Saturday as she continued to hype up the crowds.

It’s people like Ryan, volunteering their time, making events like Grandma’s possible.

And while she was ensuring the safety of racers from the bleachers, hundreds of other volunteers are working hard out of sight, but not out of mind.

“I am behind the finish line handing out waters to the runners as they come through,” said Shirley Meyers, a Duluth resident.

Meyers spent Saturday morning setting up the water table.

Something the racers truly appreciated.

“It’s fun to see their faces light up for a bottle of water, but they have just done a really amazing thing,” said Meyers.

Meyers stood alongside medical aids and helpers. But like many volunteers, getting involved in Grandma’s Marathon is about more than just helping out.

For Meyers, she was keeping an eye out for her husband, who was running the half-marathon.

“I’ll be really excited,” said Meyers. “I am hoping that he is holding up.”

And like many who came out to watch, the excitement of seeing someone you know cross the finish line, was contagious.

