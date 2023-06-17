Grandma’s Marathon tailgate: How runners go the distance

By Cara Kopp
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- An unofficial, but popular annual tradition returns to the DECC parking lot for this years Grandma’s Marathon.

Ahead of the race Saturday, RV’s come together to celebrate comradery.

“There’s usually people out playing bags or sitting around their camp sites, hanging out, drinking a beer,” said Havila Brisbois, from the Twin Cities area. “It kind of becomes a big party the night before the race. The night after the race is even more fun.”

Brisbois and her friends are among dozens of people tailgating the marathon this year. She hopped on the trend last year, avoiding the hotel headache.

“We have a really big Ford F-150 that’s a flat bed,” said Brisbois. “It has a kitchenette, a bathroom, and it works really well.”

Brisbois, who is running the half marathon, said she wanted to surround herself with fellow runners.

“It’s so good to be in an environment of other people that are going to be out there with you,” said Brisbois. “It helps you sort of relax the nerves, and also pump you up a little bit.”

Next door to Brisbois, another runner parks his RV, beating the marathon traffic.

“The buses pull up right behind our camper in the morning,” said Keith Olson, who is a seasoned runner from Wisconsin. “It’s really easy.”

Olson said he looks forward to this tradition every year.

“This is my 11th Grandma’s Marathon, full marathon,” said Olson.

Calling the tradition of tailgating an unofficial, official hack.

“It’s way cheaper,” said Olson. “We love the atmosphere, we love the access to everything downtown, and we love it.”

Enjoying not only the tailgating, but the race too.

“We have been waiting for this for a long time, we finally made it,” said Olson.

Parking spots are first come first serve.

